All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 4300 S Stayton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
4300 S Stayton Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

4300 S Stayton Ave

4300 Stayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Southern
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4300 Stayton Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Month of September Free! This large home on a corner lot is located in a quiet neighborhood with good access to highways. The treed, fenced back yard offers wonderful opportunities. Make this home yours before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have any available units?
4300 S Stayton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4300 S Stayton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4300 S Stayton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 S Stayton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 S Stayton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave offer parking?
No, 4300 S Stayton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 S Stayton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have a pool?
No, 4300 S Stayton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4300 S Stayton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 S Stayton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4300 S Stayton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City