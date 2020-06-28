4300 Stayton Avenue, Independence, MO 64055 Southern
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Month of September Free! This large home on a corner lot is located in a quiet neighborhood with good access to highways. The treed, fenced back yard offers wonderful opportunities. Make this home yours before its gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4300 S Stayton Ave have any available units?
4300 S Stayton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.