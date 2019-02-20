All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

414 North Cochise Drive

414 Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Cochise Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fort Osage School District that has been updated nicely with fresh paint, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, dining room and hall. Not to mention a nice big fenced yard perfect for you!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 North Cochise Drive have any available units?
414 North Cochise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 414 North Cochise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 North Cochise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 North Cochise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 North Cochise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 414 North Cochise Drive offer parking?
No, 414 North Cochise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 414 North Cochise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 North Cochise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 North Cochise Drive have a pool?
No, 414 North Cochise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 North Cochise Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 North Cochise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 North Cochise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 North Cochise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 North Cochise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 North Cochise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

