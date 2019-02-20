All apartments in Independence
406 N Downey Ave
406 N Downey Ave

406 North Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

406 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 N Downey Ave have any available units?
406 N Downey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 N Downey Ave have?
Some of 406 N Downey Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 N Downey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
406 N Downey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 N Downey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 N Downey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 406 N Downey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 406 N Downey Ave does offer parking.
Does 406 N Downey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 N Downey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 N Downey Ave have a pool?
No, 406 N Downey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 406 N Downey Ave have accessible units?
No, 406 N Downey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 406 N Downey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 N Downey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
