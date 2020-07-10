401 North Geronimo Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great Ranch Style Property in Fort Osage School District. Property does have 3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms. There is small amount of finish in the basement. Property does have a new flooring/new appliances.



Set up a time now to take a look at this great property. You will not want to miss out!!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person on the application. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.