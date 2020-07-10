All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 21 2019 at 5:13 PM

401 North Geronimo Drive

401 N Geronimo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

401 N Geronimo Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Ranch Style Property in Fort Osage School District. Property does have 3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms. There is small amount of finish in the basement. Property does have a new flooring/new appliances.

Set up a time now to take a look at this great property. You will not want to miss out!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person on the application. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 North Geronimo Drive have any available units?
401 North Geronimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 401 North Geronimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 North Geronimo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 North Geronimo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 North Geronimo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 401 North Geronimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 North Geronimo Drive offers parking.
Does 401 North Geronimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 North Geronimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 North Geronimo Drive have a pool?
No, 401 North Geronimo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 North Geronimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 North Geronimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 North Geronimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 North Geronimo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 North Geronimo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 North Geronimo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

