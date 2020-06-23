All apartments in Independence
4001 South Leslie Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4001 South Leslie Avenue

4001 South Leslie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4001 South Leslie Street, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One month free rent (on first full months rent) if you lease and move in by February 8, 2019
This 4BD/2BTH home was just renovated by Conrex.
Features include stainless steel appliances, massive kitchen/dining area, & updated modern fixtures throughout. This home also features fenced in backyard and 2 car attached garage. Apply Now!

AWESOME HOME with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED. Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

