All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3920 South Lee's Summit Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3920 South Lee's Summit Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3920 South Lee's Summit Road

3920 South Lee's Summit Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3920 South Lee's Summit Road, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will not want to miss this great house in Independence!

Location! Location! Location!

Close to all that 39th Street has to offer. Easy access to highways.

Property does have 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms.

Property does have finished space in the basement.

Call today and schedule your showing, so that you will not miss out!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road have any available units?
3920 South Lee's Summit Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3920 South Lee's Summit Road currently offering any rent specials?
3920 South Lee's Summit Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 South Lee's Summit Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road is pet friendly.
Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road offer parking?
Yes, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road offers parking.
Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road have a pool?
No, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road does not have a pool.
Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road have accessible units?
No, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 South Lee's Summit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 South Lee's Summit Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City