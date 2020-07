Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly remodeled home located off 39th and Noland Road in Independence. This home features new hardwood floors, paint, windows--the works! Stainless steel appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer hook ups located in large unfinished basement. Fenced in backyard has a great deck for entertaining.

To view this property please go to www.Primerealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.