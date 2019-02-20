All apartments in Independence
3602 South Stayton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3602 South Stayton Avenue

3602 S Stayton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3602 S Stayton Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,294 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 South Stayton Avenue have any available units?
3602 South Stayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 South Stayton Avenue have?
Some of 3602 South Stayton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 South Stayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3602 South Stayton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 South Stayton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 South Stayton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3602 South Stayton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3602 South Stayton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3602 South Stayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 South Stayton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 South Stayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3602 South Stayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3602 South Stayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3602 South Stayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 South Stayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 South Stayton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
