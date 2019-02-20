All apartments in Independence
3513 S Kings Hwy
3513 S Kings Hwy

3513 Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Kings Highway, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ATTENTION: HOLIDAY SPECIAL, 99.00 January! Don't wait to view this great Property!! Wooded property with tree lined street. This 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms, makes a wonderful family home. Lots of space in the fenced in backyard for play or pets. Make sure not to miss out on this great property!!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 S Kings Hwy have any available units?
3513 S Kings Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 S Kings Hwy have?
Some of 3513 S Kings Hwy's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 S Kings Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
3513 S Kings Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 S Kings Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 S Kings Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 3513 S Kings Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 3513 S Kings Hwy offers parking.
Does 3513 S Kings Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 S Kings Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 S Kings Hwy have a pool?
No, 3513 S Kings Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 3513 S Kings Hwy have accessible units?
No, 3513 S Kings Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 S Kings Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 S Kings Hwy has units with dishwashers.

