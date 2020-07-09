All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3511 Kings Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3511 Kings Highway
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

3511 Kings Highway

3511 S Kings Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3511 S Kings Hwy, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92f20410e8 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large family room and bedrooms with hardwood floors, unfinished basement and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Kings Highway have any available units?
3511 Kings Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Kings Highway have?
Some of 3511 Kings Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Kings Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Kings Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Kings Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Kings Highway is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Kings Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Kings Highway offers parking.
Does 3511 Kings Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Kings Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Kings Highway have a pool?
No, 3511 Kings Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Kings Highway have accessible units?
No, 3511 Kings Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Kings Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Kings Highway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City