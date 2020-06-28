All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
3510 South hocker Drive
3510 South hocker Drive

3510 S Hocker Ave · No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3510 S Hocker Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice neighborhood! Large back yard. Come take a look for yourself to appreciate all this home has to offer including 3 bdrm, kitchen, living room, dining room and family room. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 South hocker Drive have any available units?
3510 South hocker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3510 South hocker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3510 South hocker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 South hocker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 South hocker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3510 South hocker Drive offer parking?
No, 3510 South hocker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3510 South hocker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 South hocker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 South hocker Drive have a pool?
No, 3510 South hocker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3510 South hocker Drive have accessible units?
No, 3510 South hocker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 South hocker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 South hocker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 South hocker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 South hocker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
