3506 S Haden Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attention ONE MONTH FREE~~~What a great house in Independence!!

We have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Truman High School District. This property has a great backyard with a fence for your family. This will make a great home for your family.



If your credit is below 600 you will be requied to pay double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; Non-Refundable. our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.