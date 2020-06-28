All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
3503 South Bowen Street
3503 South Bowen Street

3503 South Bowen Street · No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3503 South Bowen Street, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Not just a drive by! Cute ranch has been updated with new paint, new carpet, new vinyl flooring. Generous bedroom sizes. Half bath attached to the master bedroom. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 South Bowen Street have any available units?
3503 South Bowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3503 South Bowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
3503 South Bowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 South Bowen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 South Bowen Street is pet friendly.
Does 3503 South Bowen Street offer parking?
No, 3503 South Bowen Street does not offer parking.
Does 3503 South Bowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 South Bowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 South Bowen Street have a pool?
No, 3503 South Bowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 3503 South Bowen Street have accessible units?
No, 3503 South Bowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 South Bowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 South Bowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 South Bowen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 South Bowen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
