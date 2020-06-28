3500 S Denton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3500 S Denton Rd - 3500 S Denton Rd is a spacious 2 bed 1 bath home that's conveniently close to Hwy I-70!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-W/D connections

-Wood floors

-Decorative fireplace

-Dining Room

-Nook

-2 Bonus rooms

-Basement

-Front covered porch



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$825.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$825.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4266730)