3500 S Denton Road
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

3500 S Denton Road

3500 Denton Road · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Denton Road, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3500 S Denton Rd - 3500 S Denton Rd is a spacious 2 bed 1 bath home that's conveniently close to Hwy I-70!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Decorative fireplace
-Dining Room
-Nook
-2 Bonus rooms
-Basement
-Front covered porch

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4266730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

