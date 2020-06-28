3500 S Denton Road

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
$825.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $825.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee $250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
