Last updated May 8 2019 at 3:05 PM

345 North Gilbert Street

345 N Gilbert St · No Longer Available
Location

345 N Gilbert St, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom/1bathroom duplex in Independence.

Rent is $750/Deposit is $700

Located in a great part of Independence.

William Chrisman High School

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

Section 8 is NOT accepted on this property.

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for each adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 North Gilbert Street have any available units?
345 North Gilbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 345 North Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 North Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 North Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 North Gilbert Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 North Gilbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 North Gilbert Street offers parking.
Does 345 North Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 North Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 North Gilbert Street have a pool?
No, 345 North Gilbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 North Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 345 North Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 North Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 North Gilbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 North Gilbert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 North Gilbert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
