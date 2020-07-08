Rent Calculator
3438 South Oxford Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM
1 of 1
3438 South Oxford Avenue
3438 South Oxford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3438 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully renovated apartment with upgraded cabinets and appliances. Solid surface flooring, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Small balcony off of bedroom. Call today to see this unit and make it your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3438 South Oxford Avenue have any available units?
3438 South Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3438 South Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 3438 South Oxford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3438 South Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3438 South Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 South Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3438 South Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Independence
.
Does 3438 South Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3438 South Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3438 South Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 South Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 South Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3438 South Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3438 South Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3438 South Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 South Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 South Oxford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Belton, MO
