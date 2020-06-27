3425 South Leslie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ready for you to call home. Shorten your commute being just 1.5 miles off I-70 and down the street 3.5 miles is Sam's, Bass Pro, and all the shopping you need. Watch the jets fly over Arrowhead just 5 miles away. Expansive deck is waiting to host your summer BBQs and fenced in yard is ready for your four legged friends. Your furry friends less than 40 lbs are welcome here for just $25/month per friend and a one time $250 pet fee/pet.



Ample basement off garage is available for STORAGE ONLY.



Applicant Criteria:

1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent

2. Clean background check

3. No prior evictions

** Section 8 not accepted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.