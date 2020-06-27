All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3425 South Leslie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3425 South Leslie Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:31 PM

3425 South Leslie Avenue

3425 S Leslie Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3425 S Leslie Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There are no agents and no pressure - a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience.

Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ready for you to call home. Shorten your commute being just 1.5 miles off I-70 and down the street 3.5 miles is Sam's, Bass Pro, and all the shopping you need. Watch the jets fly over Arrowhead just 5 miles away. Expansive deck is waiting to host your summer BBQs and fenced in yard is ready for your four legged friends. Your furry friends less than 40 lbs are welcome here for just $25/month per friend and a one time $250 pet fee/pet.

Ample basement off garage is available for STORAGE ONLY.

Applicant Criteria:
1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent
2. Clean background check
3. No prior evictions
** Section 8 not accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 South Leslie Avenue have any available units?
3425 South Leslie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 South Leslie Avenue have?
Some of 3425 South Leslie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 South Leslie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3425 South Leslie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 South Leslie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 South Leslie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3425 South Leslie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3425 South Leslie Avenue offers parking.
Does 3425 South Leslie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 South Leslie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 South Leslie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3425 South Leslie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3425 South Leslie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3425 South Leslie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 South Leslie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 South Leslie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City