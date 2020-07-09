3406 S. Overton

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97b942b0ac ---- Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, spacious family room, finished basement with rec room and 1/2 bath, 1 car detached garage and very nice yard. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups