3405 South Claremont Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lynndale Subdivision! This ranch style 4 bedroom home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated and the garage was converted to a large 4th room. Featuring multiple living levels with new wood floors in the Living Room as well as in the bedrooms along with fresh paint. The basement level has a large family/rec room, a bonus room den/study and another full bath. Big, Fenced backyard, in a pleasant neighborhood. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.