Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3405 South Claremont Avenue
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:53 PM

3405 South Claremont Avenue

3405 South Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3405 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lynndale Subdivision! This ranch style 4 bedroom home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated and the garage was converted to a large 4th room. Featuring multiple living levels with new wood floors in the Living Room as well as in the bedrooms along with fresh paint. The basement level has a large family/rec room, a bonus room den/study and another full bath. Big, Fenced backyard, in a pleasant neighborhood. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

3405 South Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Some of 3405 South Claremont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3405 South Claremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 3405 South Claremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Yes, 3405 South Claremont Avenue offers parking.
No, 3405 South Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3405 South Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 3405 South Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
No, 3405 South Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
