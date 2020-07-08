All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

339 W Sea Ave

339 West Sea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

339 West Sea Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
339 W Sea Ave. Independence, MO 64050
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/853212

App fees differ online.

Please call for more info.

(RLNE5234145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 W Sea Ave have any available units?
339 W Sea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 W Sea Ave have?
Some of 339 W Sea Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 W Sea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
339 W Sea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 W Sea Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 W Sea Ave is pet friendly.
Does 339 W Sea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 339 W Sea Ave offers parking.
Does 339 W Sea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 W Sea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 W Sea Ave have a pool?
No, 339 W Sea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 339 W Sea Ave have accessible units?
No, 339 W Sea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 339 W Sea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 W Sea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

