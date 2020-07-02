All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3329 S Oxford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3329 S Oxford Ave
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:44 AM

3329 S Oxford Ave

3329 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3329 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled apartment with brand new appliances and more! Includes washer/dryer hookups. Oversized garage available for $50/monthin addition to monthly rent. Pets are allowed with additional fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 S Oxford Ave have any available units?
3329 S Oxford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 S Oxford Ave have?
Some of 3329 S Oxford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 S Oxford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3329 S Oxford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 S Oxford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 S Oxford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3329 S Oxford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3329 S Oxford Ave offers parking.
Does 3329 S Oxford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 S Oxford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 S Oxford Ave have a pool?
No, 3329 S Oxford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3329 S Oxford Ave have accessible units?
No, 3329 S Oxford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 S Oxford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 S Oxford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City