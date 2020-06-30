3320 S Sterling

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Independence Home Just Remodeled New Kitchen and Bath - This Independence MO home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home offers beautiful Hardwood floors and newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. The Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. Washer and Dryer hookups in the large unfinished basement area. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. There is a nice sized backyard. There is a private driveway with off-street parking and 1 car Garage. Pets are accepted with Pet Deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $995.00 Per Month



(RLNE5607219)