All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3320 S Sterling.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3320 S Sterling
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3320 S Sterling

3320 South Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3320 South Sterling Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Independence Home Just Remodeled New Kitchen and Bath - This Independence MO home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home offers beautiful Hardwood floors and newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. The Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. Washer and Dryer hookups in the large unfinished basement area. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. There is a nice sized backyard. There is a private driveway with off-street parking and 1 car Garage. Pets are accepted with Pet Deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $995.00 Per Month

(RLNE5607219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 S Sterling have any available units?
3320 S Sterling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 S Sterling have?
Some of 3320 S Sterling's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 S Sterling currently offering any rent specials?
3320 S Sterling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 S Sterling pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 S Sterling is pet friendly.
Does 3320 S Sterling offer parking?
Yes, 3320 S Sterling offers parking.
Does 3320 S Sterling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 S Sterling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 S Sterling have a pool?
No, 3320 S Sterling does not have a pool.
Does 3320 S Sterling have accessible units?
No, 3320 S Sterling does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 S Sterling have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 S Sterling has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City