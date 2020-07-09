3312 S Oxford Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93d642f075 ---- Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room, and secured entry. Storage lockers available at no additional charge.. No pets please. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups