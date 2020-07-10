All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 321 W. South Ave Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
321 W. South Ave Unit
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

321 W. South Ave Unit

321 W South Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

321 W South Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bd5e93035 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, ample closet space, washer/dryer hookups, designated off-street parking, private outdoor patios with privacy fencing. Lots of space for the price. No pets and No smoking. Renter\'s Insurance Required. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 W. South Ave Unit have any available units?
321 W. South Ave Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 W. South Ave Unit have?
Some of 321 W. South Ave Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 W. South Ave Unit currently offering any rent specials?
321 W. South Ave Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W. South Ave Unit pet-friendly?
No, 321 W. South Ave Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 321 W. South Ave Unit offer parking?
Yes, 321 W. South Ave Unit offers parking.
Does 321 W. South Ave Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 W. South Ave Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W. South Ave Unit have a pool?
No, 321 W. South Ave Unit does not have a pool.
Does 321 W. South Ave Unit have accessible units?
No, 321 W. South Ave Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W. South Ave Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 W. South Ave Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City