3203 Cedar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6ff657031 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room, large bedrooms, unfinished basement and nice yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups