3203 Cedar Ave
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3203 Cedar Ave

3203 South Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3203 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6ff657031 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room, large bedrooms, unfinished basement and nice yard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Cedar Ave have any available units?
3203 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 3203 Cedar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 3203 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 3203 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3203 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

