3200 S Harris Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home is in the brand new Cassell Park Elementary area of the Independence School System. It is a short walk up the street to the school. The rent per sq ft. is about 2/3 as much as similar houses for rent in this great new school neighborhood.



This main unit contains 1700 sq ft configured as 4 bedrooms or 3BR and a study, 1 bathroom, a large eat in kitchen and separate dining area, and a nice great room or living area.



An attached garage comes with the unit and additional detached garage spaces are available for rent on the property. This property has 4 garage spaces and lots of off street parking.



The house also has two, 500 sq ft apartments with their own bathrooms and kitchens, that can be rented separately or along with the main unit when available.



This main unit has both a private fenced yard and access to almost an acre of grassy, well treed, common space.



This listing is for the main unit of 1700 sq ft. , Currently, one of the apartments is also available for an additional $450 per month. If you want both, please hurry.



We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We keep the rent down by allowing you to rent or buy your own appliances.



Apply on-line at:



https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Please see all of our listings and apply on-line at



https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



Q&A:

1) Is this a market price rental in Independence? Yes

2) What Income do I need to qualify? Documented take home pay of 3 times the rent. So: 3 x $900 = $2700 per month take home.

3) Does the tenant pay the utilities? Yes. Before moving in, you must have an account in good standing with Independence Power.

Water and Gas are allocated among the 3 units. The utilities and a trash service must be in your name and documented.

4) Can I apply in person or on-line? Either is fine. The application fee is $30. In person applications can be made at our office at 3365 Blue Ridge Blvd. A government issued photo ID and copies of pay stubs are required as part of the application.

5) What do I need to do BEFORE I can move in? Your application must be approved. References are encouraged. This applies to ALL occupants over the age of 18. You need to pay the deposit and the full first month's rent. The second month will be prorated. All utilities and trash service must be in your name BEFORE you move in.

6) Pets? Lets talk about the paint and flooring. For houses with fenced yards, pets are allowed, but a non-refundable $200 deposit is required for each pet. Flooring, and the yard, must be kept up and maintained by tenants with pets at all times. A renter's insurance policy that covers liability for your pet is Absolutely required.

7) Yard? Yes, there is a large, private, fenced yard that comes with the main 3BR house. The tenant is responsible for mowing. The city WILL fine you if the grass gets too tall.

8) Appliances? We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not furnish appliances.



Please note:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.

3) No recent evictions.

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.

7) References are required.



Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.



Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.