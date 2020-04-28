Rent Calculator
Independence, MO
3200 N Union St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3200 N Union St
3200 North Union Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location
3200 North Union Street, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Independence Property!
3bedroom/1bathroom
Property does have some new updates
1 car attached garage
Beautiful Hardwood Floors!
Will accept small dog, no cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 N Union St have any available units?
3200 N Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3200 N Union St have?
Some of 3200 N Union St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3200 N Union St currently offering any rent specials?
3200 N Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 N Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 N Union St is pet friendly.
Does 3200 N Union St offer parking?
Yes, 3200 N Union St does offer parking.
Does 3200 N Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 N Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 N Union St have a pool?
No, 3200 N Union St does not have a pool.
Does 3200 N Union St have accessible units?
No, 3200 N Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 N Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 N Union St has units with dishwashers.
