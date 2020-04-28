All apartments in Independence
3200 N Union St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

3200 N Union St

3200 North Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

3200 North Union Street, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Independence Property!
3bedroom/1bathroom
Property does have some new updates
1 car attached garage
Beautiful Hardwood Floors!
Will accept small dog, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 N Union St have any available units?
3200 N Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 N Union St have?
Some of 3200 N Union St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 N Union St currently offering any rent specials?
3200 N Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 N Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 N Union St is pet friendly.
Does 3200 N Union St offer parking?
Yes, 3200 N Union St does offer parking.
Does 3200 N Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 N Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 N Union St have a pool?
No, 3200 N Union St does not have a pool.
Does 3200 N Union St have accessible units?
No, 3200 N Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 N Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 N Union St has units with dishwashers.
