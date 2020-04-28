All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

313 N Home Ave

313 North Home Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 North Home Street, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
313 N Home Ave. Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $850.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit and credit history

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/902991
App fees differ online.

(RLNE5409740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 N Home Ave have any available units?
313 N Home Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 N Home Ave have?
Some of 313 N Home Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 N Home Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 N Home Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 N Home Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 N Home Ave is pet friendly.
Does 313 N Home Ave offer parking?
Yes, 313 N Home Ave offers parking.
Does 313 N Home Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 N Home Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 N Home Ave have a pool?
No, 313 N Home Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 N Home Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 N Home Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 N Home Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 N Home Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

