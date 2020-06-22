Rent Calculator
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3125 S. Forest Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3125 S. Forest Ave
3125 South Forest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3125 South Forest Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom House in Independence
Real large yard - basement - hardwood floors
2 large bedrooms one smaller 6x13
Washer and Dryer included
Fridge and stove included
Quiet dead end street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 S. Forest Ave have any available units?
3125 S. Forest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3125 S. Forest Ave have?
Some of 3125 S. Forest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3125 S. Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3125 S. Forest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 S. Forest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3125 S. Forest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Independence
.
Does 3125 S. Forest Ave offer parking?
No, 3125 S. Forest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3125 S. Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 S. Forest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 S. Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 3125 S. Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3125 S. Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 3125 S. Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 S. Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 S. Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
