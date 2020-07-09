All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3110 S. Vermont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3110 S. Vermont Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

3110 S. Vermont Avenue

3110 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3110 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue have any available units?
3110 S. Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3110 S. Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3110 S. Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 S. Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 S. Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 S. Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City