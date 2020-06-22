3108 South Viking Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

Great Home with elaborate features, large Rec room and half bath in basement. Fenced backyard and nice deck. This wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self-guided tour and APPLY today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



Pets are allowed:

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629.8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.