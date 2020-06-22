All apartments in Independence
3108 South Viking Court
3108 South Viking Court

3108 S Viking Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3108 S Viking Ct, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Great Home with elaborate features, large Rec room and half bath in basement. Fenced backyard and nice deck. This wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self-guided tour and APPLY today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets are allowed:
Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629.8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 South Viking Court have any available units?
3108 South Viking Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3108 South Viking Court currently offering any rent specials?
3108 South Viking Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 South Viking Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 South Viking Court is pet friendly.
Does 3108 South Viking Court offer parking?
No, 3108 South Viking Court does not offer parking.
Does 3108 South Viking Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 South Viking Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 South Viking Court have a pool?
No, 3108 South Viking Court does not have a pool.
Does 3108 South Viking Court have accessible units?
No, 3108 South Viking Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 South Viking Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 South Viking Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 South Viking Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 South Viking Court does not have units with air conditioning.
