Home
/
Independence, MO
/
306 Speck Avenue
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:21 AM

306 Speck Avenue

306 North Speck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Speck Avenue, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Speck Avenue have any available units?
306 Speck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 306 Speck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 Speck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Speck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Speck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 306 Speck Avenue offer parking?
No, 306 Speck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 306 Speck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Speck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Speck Avenue have a pool?
No, 306 Speck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 306 Speck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 Speck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Speck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Speck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Speck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Speck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

