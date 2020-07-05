All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3029 S Overton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3029 S Overton
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

3029 S Overton

3029 S Overton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3029 S Overton Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is in the brand new Cassell Park Elementary area of the Independence School System. It is a short walk up the street to the school.
3029 S Overton Ave, Independence, MO is a single family home that contains 1,146 sq ft with a very large fenced yard of nearly a full acre, and a 2 car garage. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and several off street parking spaces in addition to the 2 car garage.

Please see all of our listings and apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

Q&A:
1) Is this a market price rental in Independence? Yes
2) What Income do I need to qualify? Documented take home pay of 3 times the rent. So: 3 x $900 = $2700 per month take home.
3) Does the tenant pay the utilities? Yes. Before moving in, you must have an account in good standing with Independence Power and Water and with Spire Gas. The utilities and a trash service must be in your name and documented.
4) Can I apply in person or on-line? Either is fine. The application fee is $30. In person applications can be made at our office at 3365 Blue Ridge Blvd. A government issued photo ID and copies of pay stubs are required as part of the application.
5) What do I need to do BEFORE I can move in? Your application must be approved. References are encouraged. This applies to ALL occupants over the age of 18. You need to pay the deposit and the full first month's rent. The second month will be prorated. All utilities and trash service must be in your name BEFORE you move in.
6) Pets? Lets talk about the paint and flooring. For houses with fenced yards, pets are allowed, but a non-refundable $200 deposit is required for each pet. Flooring, and the yard, must be kept up and maintained by tenants with pets at all times.
7) Yard? Yes, there is a very large fenced yard. The tenant is responsible for mowing. The city WILL fine you if the grass gets too tall.
8) Appliances? We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not furnish appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 S Overton have any available units?
3029 S Overton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 S Overton have?
Some of 3029 S Overton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 S Overton currently offering any rent specials?
3029 S Overton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 S Overton pet-friendly?
No, 3029 S Overton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 3029 S Overton offer parking?
Yes, 3029 S Overton offers parking.
Does 3029 S Overton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 S Overton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 S Overton have a pool?
No, 3029 S Overton does not have a pool.
Does 3029 S Overton have accessible units?
No, 3029 S Overton does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 S Overton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 S Overton does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City