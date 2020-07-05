Amenities

This home is in the brand new Cassell Park Elementary area of the Independence School System. It is a short walk up the street to the school.

3029 S Overton Ave, Independence, MO is a single family home that contains 1,146 sq ft with a very large fenced yard of nearly a full acre, and a 2 car garage. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and several off street parking spaces in addition to the 2 car garage.



Please see all of our listings and apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



Q&A:

1) Is this a market price rental in Independence? Yes

2) What Income do I need to qualify? Documented take home pay of 3 times the rent. So: 3 x $900 = $2700 per month take home.

3) Does the tenant pay the utilities? Yes. Before moving in, you must have an account in good standing with Independence Power and Water and with Spire Gas. The utilities and a trash service must be in your name and documented.

4) Can I apply in person or on-line? Either is fine. The application fee is $30. In person applications can be made at our office at 3365 Blue Ridge Blvd. A government issued photo ID and copies of pay stubs are required as part of the application.

5) What do I need to do BEFORE I can move in? Your application must be approved. References are encouraged. This applies to ALL occupants over the age of 18. You need to pay the deposit and the full first month's rent. The second month will be prorated. All utilities and trash service must be in your name BEFORE you move in.

6) Pets? Lets talk about the paint and flooring. For houses with fenced yards, pets are allowed, but a non-refundable $200 deposit is required for each pet. Flooring, and the yard, must be kept up and maintained by tenants with pets at all times.

7) Yard? Yes, there is a very large fenced yard. The tenant is responsible for mowing. The city WILL fine you if the grass gets too tall.

8) Appliances? We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not furnish appliances.