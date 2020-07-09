All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
3005 S Vermont Ave
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM

3005 S Vermont Ave

3005 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3005 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 S Vermont Ave have any available units?
3005 S Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3005 S Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3005 S Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 S Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 S Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3005 S Vermont Ave offer parking?
No, 3005 S Vermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3005 S Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 S Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 S Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 3005 S Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3005 S Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 3005 S Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 S Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 S Vermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 S Vermont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 S Vermont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

