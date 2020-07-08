3005 Mason Avenue

Amenities

3005 Mason Ave (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 3005 Mason Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently close to 23rd St and Hwy I-70!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-New carpet

-Fresh paint

-Small backyard deck

-1 car attached garage



REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.



AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



For further questions or concerns please call us at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



