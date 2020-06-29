All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2913 Appleton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2913 Appleton Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

2913 Appleton Ave

2913 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2913 Appleton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2 story for families, especially if you have kids between K5 and 6th grade. This house is just down the street from the new Castle Park Elementary School at 31st and Hardy.

2913 Appleton Ave, Independence, MO is a single family home that contains 1,680 sq ft. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a nice yard and plenty of parking.

Apply at www.hooverproperty.com

The Zestimate for this house has increased by $1,015 in the last 30 days. The Rent Zestimate for this home has increased by $3/mo in the last 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Appleton Ave have any available units?
2913 Appleton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2913 Appleton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Appleton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Appleton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Appleton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2913 Appleton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Appleton Ave offers parking.
Does 2913 Appleton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Appleton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Appleton Ave have a pool?
No, 2913 Appleton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Appleton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2913 Appleton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Appleton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Appleton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Appleton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2913 Appleton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City