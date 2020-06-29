Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great 2 story for families, especially if you have kids between K5 and 6th grade. This house is just down the street from the new Castle Park Elementary School at 31st and Hardy.



2913 Appleton Ave, Independence, MO is a single family home that contains 1,680 sq ft. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a nice yard and plenty of parking.



Apply at www.hooverproperty.com



The Zestimate for this house has increased by $1,015 in the last 30 days. The Rent Zestimate for this home has increased by $3/mo in the last 30 days.