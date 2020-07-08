Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable home located at 2904 N Osage features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 912 sq/ft of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room with a fireplace to keep the family warm and the utilities low, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, concrete back patio, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it your own! There is neutral toned plush carpeting installed throughout the bedrooms to match any decor, with beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room and tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with white cabinetry, white appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet and storage space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.