Independence, MO
2725 Englewood Terrace - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2725 Englewood Terrace - 1

2725 Englewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Englewood Terrace, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex sitting on a quiet street. This home has a one car garage and a fenced back yard. Finished basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 have any available units?
2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 offers parking.
Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 have a pool?
No, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Englewood Terrace - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

