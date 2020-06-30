All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2602 South Scott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2602 South Scott Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:32 PM

2602 South Scott Avenue

2602 South Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2602 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The house also features three great sized bedrooms and a renovated bath. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City right off of 78 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 South Scott Avenue have any available units?
2602 South Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 South Scott Avenue have?
Some of 2602 South Scott Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 South Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2602 South Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 South Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 South Scott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2602 South Scott Avenue offer parking?
No, 2602 South Scott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2602 South Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 South Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 South Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 2602 South Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2602 South Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2602 South Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 South Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 South Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City