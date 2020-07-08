All apartments in Independence
2600 Berry Avenue
2600 Berry Avenue

2600 Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Berry Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Ranch on a corner lot. The bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors. You'll have to check out the sizes of each room. There is over 2200 sq. ft. on the 1st floor, simply put, this home offers lots of space. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Berry Avenue have any available units?
2600 Berry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2600 Berry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Berry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Berry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Berry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Berry Avenue offer parking?
No, 2600 Berry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Berry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Berry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Berry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2600 Berry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Berry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2600 Berry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Berry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Berry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Berry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Berry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

