Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2524 South Northern Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

2524 South Northern Boulevard

2524 South Northern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2524 South Northern Boulevard, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean & cute, corner lot, lots of parking, back garage entrance, half bath in basement, hardwood floors, curb appeal, large deck & fenced yard! This one has it all.

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 South Northern Boulevard have any available units?
2524 South Northern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 South Northern Boulevard have?
Some of 2524 South Northern Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 South Northern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2524 South Northern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 South Northern Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 South Northern Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2524 South Northern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2524 South Northern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2524 South Northern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 South Northern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 South Northern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2524 South Northern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2524 South Northern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2524 South Northern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 South Northern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 South Northern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

