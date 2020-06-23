All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive

2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House in Independence.

3bedroom/1bathroom

You will not want to miss all the new that is in this house!

Located close to all that Independence has to offer.

Don't miss out on this house!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive have any available units?
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
