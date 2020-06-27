All apartments in Independence
Location

2510 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,550 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2510 South Crescent Avenue have any available units?
2510 South Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 South Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 2510 South Crescent Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 South Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2510 South Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 South Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 South Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2510 South Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 2510 South Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2510 South Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 South Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 South Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 2510 South Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2510 South Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2510 South Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 South Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 South Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

