2412 S Ellison Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/2412EllisonWay

What a cute dollhouse in Independence!! This is an adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Property does have a large yard, that is not fenced. Property does have a 1 car attached garage. You will not want to miss this property!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each person on the application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Our Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.