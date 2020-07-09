All apartments in Independence
Location

2412 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 864 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have at least a 3 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 S Crescent Ave have any available units?
2412 S Crescent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 S Crescent Ave have?
Some of 2412 S Crescent Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 S Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2412 S Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 S Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 S Crescent Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2412 S Crescent Ave offer parking?
No, 2412 S Crescent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2412 S Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 S Crescent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 S Crescent Ave have a pool?
No, 2412 S Crescent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2412 S Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 2412 S Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 S Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 S Crescent Ave has units with dishwashers.

