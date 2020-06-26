All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2410 S Northern Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2410 S Northern Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

2410 S Northern Boulevard

2410 South Northern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2410 South Northern Boulevard, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2410 S Northern Blvd - 2410 S Northern Blvd is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in the Independence area!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Dining room
-1 car detached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2976736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 S Northern Boulevard have any available units?
2410 S Northern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 S Northern Boulevard have?
Some of 2410 S Northern Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 S Northern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2410 S Northern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 S Northern Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 S Northern Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2410 S Northern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2410 S Northern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2410 S Northern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 S Northern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 S Northern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2410 S Northern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2410 S Northern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2410 S Northern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 S Northern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 S Northern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City