2410 S Northern Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2410 S Northern Blvd - 2410 S Northern Blvd is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in the Independence area!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Dining room

-1 car detached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$750.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$750.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE2976736)