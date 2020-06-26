2410 S Northern Boulevard

2410 South Northern Boulevard, Independence, MO 64052 Rock Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2410 S Northern Blvd - 2410 S Northern Blvd is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in the Independence area!
-2 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D connections -Dining room -1 car detached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$750.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $750.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
