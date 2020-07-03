All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1
2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1

2329 South Crysler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2329 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Quiet 1 bedroom unit in Independence
Washer dryer on property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

