2310 S. Arlington Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

2310 S. Arlington Ave

2310 S Arlington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2310 S Arlington Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f89ed5037 ---- Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features fully equipped kitchen, family room, large finished basement with additional family room and partial kitchen and a one car garage. Very affordable. Pet policy: Only 1 small dog allowed with $400 Non-refundable Pet Deposit. Call today for a tour! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 S. Arlington Ave have any available units?
2310 S. Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 S. Arlington Ave have?
Some of 2310 S. Arlington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 S. Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2310 S. Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 S. Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 S. Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2310 S. Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2310 S. Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 2310 S. Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 S. Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 S. Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 2310 S. Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2310 S. Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2310 S. Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 S. Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 S. Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

