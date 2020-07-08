2310 S. Arlington Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f89ed5037 ---- Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features fully equipped kitchen, family room, large finished basement with additional family room and partial kitchen and a one car garage. Very affordable. Pet policy: Only 1 small dog allowed with $400 Non-refundable Pet Deposit. Call today for a tour! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups