2134 S Norton Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f43eb2502a ----
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious rooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups