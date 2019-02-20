All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

212 N Jennings Rd

212 North Jennings Road · No Longer Available
Location

212 North Jennings Road, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home coming available soon.... Get it before it is gone.
Sec. 8 Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 N Jennings Rd have any available units?
212 N Jennings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 212 N Jennings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
212 N Jennings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N Jennings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 N Jennings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 212 N Jennings Rd offer parking?
No, 212 N Jennings Rd does not offer parking.
Does 212 N Jennings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N Jennings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N Jennings Rd have a pool?
No, 212 N Jennings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 212 N Jennings Rd have accessible units?
No, 212 N Jennings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N Jennings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N Jennings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 N Jennings Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 N Jennings Rd has units with air conditioning.

